When I was in the Air Force, my branch worked with intelligence agencies. We worked 20 hours a day from places all around the world gathering information.
We worked with all branches of our military to help keep our country safe. We didn't carry weapons, but we did other classified things. When our Intelligence Agency says that other countries, namely Russia, put bounties on our troops, you can bet that, if given a lie detector test, they would pass it.
Others will blame "fake news" or deny the information. But we gave information to our British allies that a bounty was put on their troops that we didn't tell our own government.
Give Mr. Trump a lie detector test and see if he could pass. Stand back or the explosion might get you.
Joe Newton
Owensboro
