We should have limits on assault weapons
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I wanted to give my thoughts. No one can comprehend the pain that those families are going through. I cannot imagine it.
I am an American and am grateful for the Declaration of Independence and for the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights gives Americans rights, such as free speech and the right to bear arms.
But when the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, they had no knowledge or could not even imagine such a thing as an assault rifle. An assault rifle’s sole purpose is to kill as many people as possible. And, for an 18-year-old to be able to walk into a gun store and purchase not one, but two, assault weapons, is incomprehensible.
Our children have rights, too. One of those rights is to be free from fear, especially where they spend a great deal of time in the classroom. I feel that assault rifles should be limited only to the military and law enforcement. Monsters are out there in human form.
Cynthia Evans
Maceo
