We should all be concerned about race -- the human race, that is. We were taught, and in turn taught others, the little children's song "Jesus loves the little children, all the little children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world."
In the biblical book of Genesis, all humankind was created as one group, and I believe in the eyes of our Maker, that's still the way it is. No one person is worth any more than, or any less than, anyone else.
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them (Genesis 1:27). We have no indication of color, so we don't know what color Adam and Eve were. What difference would it make anyway?
Gold Created us all in love; to love him and each other. Anything less than that is man-introduced perversion of creation. It is a Christian concept, but others also, that we should strive to live in peace with everyone.
Perhaps by his grace, God can make us one race again -- human, color and ethnicity neutral.
Pastor Oda Shouse
Owensboro
