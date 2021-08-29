We should try to implement a sensory-friendly hour for community events
As you know, Owensboro is fast becoming a very welcoming, inclusive community. Owensboro is home to several wonderful organizations that serve those with disabilities, including Wendell Foster, Puzzle Pieces, GRADSA, Dream Riders and many more.
However, I think Owensboro can do better by providing a sensory-friendly hour for events when applicable. Allowing an hour outside of main events, focused on accommodating sensory issues, can be helpful for individuals with special needs.
I am also a mother to a son with non-verbal autism. And so, I am uniquely aware of some of the challenges that can be faced by special needs families. I also know the importance and value of inclusion and that inclusion takes effort.
We attempt the airshow’s events every year that we can, but it’s often a struggle due to his disability. While attending this year, I noticed another family struggling as well, and that’s what prompted me to want to provide a possible solution.
Crowds can be overwhelming to those with a developmental or intellectual disability. They may already be at a heightened alertness due to their own excitement, which makes processing the environment around them even more confusing and complex. This can lead to sensory overload, meltdowns and frustration.
I believe that by providing a sensory-friendly hour to explore the area, you could make this event and others spectacular for families of all abilities. You would also be doing your part to make Owensboro the inclusive and welcoming environment that we strive to be.
Jennifer Cox
Owensboro
