I want to acknowledge and thank the emergency room doctors and healthcare workers at Ohio County Hospital for the care I received and for making the right decisions for my well-being.
I thank them for arranging my transfer to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. There was no time wasted. I am very grateful to Ohio County Hospital. I feel their quick action was critical to my recovery. I also want to acknowledge the courage and dedication of everyone at Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital who cared for me during my illness. For several days, it was almost certain I had COVID-19, but the brave men and women cared for me as they would any patient. I did not have the virus, but severe double pneumonia. I was at death's door for several days.
I am extremely grateful and humbled by the prayers from everyone concerned for my health. My wife (Shelia) told me I was on several prayer lists. I feel I would not have survived without the prayers of sincere people and dedicated workers at Ohio County Hospital and OH. Thanks to my family and friends who were concerned for me. I am very grateful.
In difficult times, it is very comforting to know we have so many truly special people.
Michael Thomas, Beaver Dam
