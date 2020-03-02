I attended the first public forum addressing the need for a non-discrimination ordinance to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination, and I heard several opponents express concerns about granting a group “special rights.”
I honestly do not understand what “special rights” they fear. As a single, white, heterosexual woman, I can rent any apartment I can afford, do business in any establishment licensed in Daviess County, and be hired for any job for which I am qualified. I see nothing “special” about these protections — where I live, work and shop are the most fundamental aspects of being a resident of Daviess County.
The Kentucky Civil Rights Act includes smokers (KRS 344.040) as a protected class with regard to employment. Isn’t the right to smoke a ”special right?” I believe it is. Yet I heard no outcry from opponents because they have to hire people who smoke tobacco.
So that leaves me with my question — specifically, what are the “special rights” that opponents fear? The sad fact is that in Kentucky, smokers have more legal protection than those whose sexual orientation or identity opponents find personally offensive.
There is nothing “special” about renting an apartment, applying for a job, or eating in a restaurant — until one is turned away. I have the privilege and protection to do these without a second thought. I support the anti-discrimination ordinance because I believe my LGBTQ friends and loved ones should have the same legal protections that I take for granted.
Marjorie Flowers
Owensboro
