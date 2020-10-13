I have a question for all those bashing Sen. Mitch McConnell: Why should I vote for Amy McGrath? She did not even live in Kentucky but actually lived in Virginia and maintained a residence there until recently.
She was hand-picked by the DNC out of Washington, D.C. Do you actually think she represents the people of Kentucky or of the wishes of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer? She never says what she stands for. She just runs negative ads. Give me one good reason as an independent voter to consider her and her liberal agenda.
James Phelps
Whitesville
