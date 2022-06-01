When will we ever learn?
Well, here we are again. Nineteen kids were murdered, and our senators send their thoughts and prayers, just like they did to those in Buffalo, and just like they will do next week after the next mass murder.
Canada has had zero mass murders this year and all that separates us is an imaginary line. We have had over 200 mass murders, and all we have to offer is thoughts and prayers.
So, what is the difference? Could it be the millions the NRA and gun companies pour into elections? So, why is it pro-life to protect the unborn, but, at the same time, do nothing about AR15s?
Ninety% of Americans are in favor of background checks, but senators, including ours from Kentucky, refuse to even vote on a bill the House passed two years ago. The Supreme Court says abortion is not mentioned in the constitution. Neither are weapons of war that can kill 20 people in less than a minute.
I live a half-mile from Walmart on Kentucky 54, but I can’t drive there until I prove I won’t run over someone before I get there. But an 18-year-old, without any training, even if he has mental problems, can buy a weapon of war that was built for one reason, to kill.
I am a gun owner because I used to hunt. I have nothing against guns made for sport or hunting, but there is no sport in kids being afraid to go to school, or parents wondering if today is the day that it may happen here.
When will we ever learn?
Danny Baggerly
Owensboro
