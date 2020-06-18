Why aren’t Republican state senators helping instead of complaining?
How ironic that the four Kentucky senators on Saturday’s June 13 Opinion Page in the Messenger-Inquirer are of the Republican party. They obviously are on a team rant against our and their (Democratic) Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear, about unemployment benefits issues.
They spit out some foggy stats and site problems and delays they refer to as heartbreaking and completely unacceptable.
I think they should do some research and compare Kentucky against all the other states’ unemployment benefits issues before they publish their biased opinions. In today’s historic and troubling times, it’s so heartbreaking and completely unacceptable for them to rant on the governor.
Come to think of it, Sens. Danny Carroll, Matt Castlen, Stephen Meredith and Robby Mills are part of the Kentucky government. So aren’t they part of the problem by not assisting to find solutions, or are they the problem for not assisting?
Unite and help solve Kentucky’s issues. That’s what you were elected to do.
Alan Frakes
Lewisport
We can’t have a society without law and order
The malicious murder of George Floyd was a national travesty. I believe we have the right to protest and march in peaceful procession. From 1775 to date, about 1.8 million Americans have died to gain and keep those rights for us.
We have weeks of protest resulting in 200 police in the hospital, 20 people killed and losses from the burning and looting of business in the millions of dollars. With all due respect, peaceful protest is fine, but when it turns violent, a vast majority of Americans are not with you.
Why did major cities and their local governments allow anarchists and extremists to loot and burn down businesses with impunity? In many of the cities, the cry is to defund or do away with the police force. Many extremists are calling to do away with police forces, judges, jails and prisons. Do away with law and order.
We can not allow this to happen to our country; we will not have a country fit to live in. I know the battle cry on the streets today is “Black Lives Matter,” and they do, but without law and order, no one’s life will matter.
James Goodall
Utica
Not just a walk in the park
I was at one of our parks this week when I saw a black man stretching, running, taking breaks and doing his thing, as many others were. I avoid people at the park and am usually way off trail in order to physically distance from others.
I was returning to my car later when I stepped back onto the trail where it turned at a sharp right angle, and there he stood right in my path. I scurried off the trail and continued on my way.
He raised his hands in the air, palms out, saying, “I’m just resting, I’m just resting.” I shouted back to him, “I know you are. I’ve seen you running and working out ever since I’ve been here. Good on ya!”
He shouted back, “Thank you.” And immediately, a great despair gripped me that he might possibly have thought I had stepped off the trail to avoid him because I saw him as a threat or danger. I stopped, turned around and said, “I avoid coming within 15 feet of anyone in the park because of COVID.”
We then had a long-distance talk about staying safe in the COVID era. Ending our chat, I turned to walk saying, “Stay healthy!” Making my way home, my last words to him haunted me. “Stay healthy,” I said. Stay healthy. That endeavor for him may be much more difficult than it is for me, or for you, for that matter.
Bonnie Brown
Owensboro
