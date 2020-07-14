I read with interest Bishop Medley’s letter (July 9, Messenger-Inquirer) urging removal of the Confederate statue from the courthouse because some find it offensive.
I find it offensive that the bishop will insert himself in this political discussion all the while refusing to call out Catholics who support a political party advocating legal abortion during all nine months of pregnancy, going so far even as to put this plank in their party platform.
Does anyone else find this amusing? I for one sure do.
Mark A. Potts
Owensboro
