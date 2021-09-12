Why give space to Paul’s misinformation?
It’s unfortunate that the Messenger-Inquirer gives front-page space (Thursday, Sept. 9) to the never-ending misinformation spewed by junior Sen. Rand Paul from the Commonwealth.
Cloth masks do work, and he has not been banned by the so-called “left” or anyone. The continued ideological idiocy he embraces should be a good reason for the citizens of Kentucky to return him to private life.
Harold Ferrell
Owensboro
