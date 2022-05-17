As inflation hits a 40-year high, the people of our great country are suffering. Gas prices are through the roof and food prices just keep going up. I remember how tough it was when wages were $3.50 an hour. Now people who earn $15 an hour can't make it because everything has doubled in price.
As Putin keeps blowing up Ukraine, countries all over the world are sending them billions of dollars in weapons and other things they need to fight this war. If our government would send each adult $50,000, it would have a great impact on the people.
Give Ukraine 40 billion while Americans suffer.
Great job Democrats.
Clay Basham
Maceo
