Why I’m running for Daviess Fiscal Court
I’m Tyler Sagardoy, and I’m the Democrat running for Daviess County commissioner this fall. Now that the primary has whittled down the crowded candidate field to just my opponent and me, I’d like to introduce myself.
I’m a professional problem solver, business analyst and management consultant. Throughout my career, I’ve helped organizations, big and small, in real estate, life sciences, finance and non-profit industries. I’ve saved my clients millions of dollars and untold amounts of headaches, but what they admired most were the qualities I brought to the table — empathy, integrity, creativity, objectivity, pragmatism and shrewdness. These are qualities I’ll bring as your next county commissioner.
Since 2018, I’ve overseen strategy and operational growth for Lot Squared Development, a property developer in Washington, D.C. With the pandemic, my job became permanently remote. Originally from Owensboro, I moved back here to be closer to family and friends and for an easier pace of living.
I’m running for county commissioner to speak straight talk on the issues that keep people awake at night and offer solutions toward a better life for all.
As commissioner, I’ll expand rural access to mental health services. I’ll work with community leaders to provide affordable childcare for low-income families. I’ll bring better jobs and higher wages, and strengthen organized labor by courting the innovative businesses and green solutions that will propel industry in this century. And I’ll sponsor legislation prohibiting countywide discrimination against LBGTQ people in business and housing.
Visit www.tylerdcky.com to learn more. Thank you!
Tyler Sagardoy
Owensboro
