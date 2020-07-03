In Keith Lawrence's column in the June 21 Messenger-Inquirer concerning the Confederate soldier statue on our courthouse lawn, he stated a statue of Josiah Henson could be added to the site alongside the soldier's statue.
For those of you who don't know who Josiah Henson was, he escaped slavery to Canada from the Amos Riley plantation in eastern Daviess County in 1830. He became a major abolitionist leader in Canada. It's believed he inspired the title character in Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
A few years ago, the issue of removing the soldier statue from the courthouse lawn came up. Someone recommended to add a statue of Josiah Henson to the courthouse lawn. At that time, no one person or group made any effort to take on the this task.
Back a few years, working with leadership of City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, we did the World War II Second Lieutenant Milton T. Hall Tuskegee Airman display in the airport lobby. So, a Josiah Henson courthouse lawn statue can be done, it just takes leadership.
With all due respect, why can't the local NAACP or Black youth group take on a positive historical task like this? I'd be more than glad to volunteer my artistic skills to such a project. I know the business community and the good folks of Owensboro-Daviess Country would back such a project. Why can't this get done?
James Goodall
Utica
