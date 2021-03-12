The mayor of Owensboro and his commission buddies decided to rule without a public vote on placing the controversial Confederate soldier statue in a city museum.
Does the newly elected commission conduct its business now behind closed doors? I tried to find a public article on this issue for more detailed reason they came to this decision. I guess the taxpayers and folks who want the statue to stay in its place have to settle for vagueness by the commissioners' decisions as well.
Gail Morra
Owensboro
