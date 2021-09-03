What is happening to our community? I cannot imagine in what universe an individual says to themselves, let’s go to a great city/county football game, maybe see some friends and have a few chuckles about “do you remember when.”But, oh yeah, don’t forget your firearms.
Help me understand, Owensboro, because I don’t! I love this community and what it offers.
Mark Howard
Owensboro
