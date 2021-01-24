Why would we ever trade our democracy for a dictatorship?
As I watched the New Yorker tape and watched the traitors yell, “We are in. Now let’s set up our own government,” that is how close we came to allowing our constitution to be burned and traded for a dictatorship.
I know how the Trump supporters feel. I felt the same way the last four years. But four years ago, Trump won, and not once did I ever say, “Let’s burn our constitution and set up an authoritarian government.”
My biggest disappointment is in my Christian friends who insist Joe Biden will never replace Donald Trump, a white nationalist with the support of radicals like QAnon.
On the day that I write this letter, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I yearn for the days of peace when we settled our differences at the ballot box and not with guns, pipes and other weapons.
I leave you with the words of Martin Luther King: “I am convinced that even violent temperaments can be channeled through nonviolent discipline, if they can act constructively and express through an effective channel their very legitimate anger.”
Danny Baggarly
Owensboro
