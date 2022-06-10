Why would we want of memorial for traitors?
On the subject of the Confederate statue, why would a United States entity give a seceding traitorous nation, the CSA, who went to war against the U.S., a monument? We don’t have any German soldier memorials, even though there is a large population of German descent in and around Daviess County.
Daughters of the WW2 German Veterans? DAGV? Losers and traitors don’t get memorials. You don’t get to pick up a weapon and stand against our nation and then claim it’s about history, we want a monument. No! You are erasing history. Nope. The South lost. The South lost. The South lost. Losers don’t get sprinkles.
Dave Kiegel
Philpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.