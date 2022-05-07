You don't have to be a Christian to be pro-life, but you do have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The slaughter of helpless, innocent, unborn babies is not a Christian behavior.
Kentucky Right Life Political Action Committee (KRL-PAC) exists solely to save the lives of helpless, innocent, unborn babies. It sends questionnaires to candidates and carefully evaluates their responses and the incumbents' voting records on abortion-related issues. Sometimes they also interview candidates.
KRL-PAC has announced that it has endorsed Dr. Rand Paul for another term as a United States senator; Brett Guthrie for Second District representative, and David Johnston for judge-executive for Ohio County.
Please vote pro-life. Please help save the lives of unborn babies by voting in the primary election on May 17th for Paul, Guthrie and Johnston.
Terry H. Miller
Hartford
