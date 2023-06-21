The term “grooming” has been traditionally used to describe the behavior of pedophiles who are preparing innocent kids for sexual exploitation.
According to expatriate writer Rod Dreher, taken from an April 2022 article in the online Atlantic, the term "groomer" is evolving into a new definition, “adults separating children from a normative sexual and gender identity to inspire confusion in them, turning them against parents and all the normative traditions and institutions in society. It may not specifically be to groom them for sexual activity, but to certainly groom them to take on a sexual/gender identity at odds with the norm.”
