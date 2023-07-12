"Live on the Banks," the weekly Saturday evening musical showcase in Smothers Park, fails to receive the recognition it deserves. Presented by the City of Owensboro, local and regional bands and musical artists share their skills for residents and visitors to enjoy. Two stages, the Overlook "batwing" and the Allen St. Gazebo along the riverfront, give listeners a beautiful ambiance to enjoy the talent. And it is all free.
I can only hope that the Messenger-Inquirer and local media give this entertainment series the recognition it deserves.
