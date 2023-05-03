The “Daviess County Citizens 4 Decency” have a decency problem. You may have been a recipient of one of their fliers about The Ghostlight Lounge, and, if you have kids at home, they might have seen them as they helped you bring in the mail, or if the unread mail was left out.
Why did DCC4D think sending out mailers with images from a 21+ venue captioned with Satanic-panic-era phrases was a good idea?
The entire flier screeches in vague, poorly-defined shibboleths about “sexual and satanic degeneracy” and claims that “once they get to [the children], there is no turning back.”
So why did they send this flier to people’s homes where there are children? How is this protecting the children? How is this decent?
It makes me wonder if their goal wasn’t to protect children at all but to use the same old tired tools to spread hate.
Claiming that 21+ venues that host events intended to celebrate the diversity of gender expression are “making access to children easier” makes no sense. Sending hate mail to people’s homes makes even less sense if your goal is “decency."
Exposing children to hate always does harm. We should be creating a community that teaches children kindness and gives them tools to succeed. Telling them that people who are different, who don’t conform to the norms the DCC4D approves of, makes the world so much sadder and smaller.
If their goal is decency, mailing hate to people’s homes completely misses the mark.
