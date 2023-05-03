The “Daviess County Citizens 4 Decency” have a decency problem. You may have been a recipient of one of their fliers about The Ghostlight Lounge, and, if you have kids at home, they might have seen them as they helped you bring in the mail, or if the unread mail was left out.

Why did DCC4D think sending out mailers with images from a 21+ venue captioned with Satanic-panic-era phrases was a good idea?

