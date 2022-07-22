On Sunday, July 17, 2022, the RiverPark Center featured a Broadway-worthy rendition of Beauty and the Beast. The music, singing, acting and choreography were outstanding and the whole production was in line with our community values.
The lead roles were held by some very talented actors and singers. Especially noteworthy was the young woman who played the main character. She is blessed with one of the most outstanding voices to ever appear on this stage.
