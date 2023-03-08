I'm urging the public to beware of these three lies used to fan the flames of the culture wars:
The first lie is that the United States was founded as a Christian nation. No! The Founding Fathers wrote the U.S. Constitution, our nation’s supreme law, as a secular document. No God is mentioned in the Constitution.
Of the Ten Commandments, six contradict the Constitution. For example, in commandment number one, it states “I am God, no other gods.” The Constitution clearly establishes the right of Americans to embrace any God or no God. Four other Commandments, for example, murder and stealing, are rooted in pre-Christian societies.
As brilliant men, our founders knew the history and understood the divisiveness of religion and the horrors arising from it. Thousands of people were burned alive for heresy during the Middle Ages.
The second lie is that religious freedom is under attack. False! Freedom of religion includes the right to believe, worship and express one’s beliefs. Religious freedom limits the right of religious people to use government power to impose their beliefs on other people. A key element of religious freedom is freedom from other people's religions. Relevant issues include abortion, drag shows and sexual identity.
The third lie is that Republicans stand firmly for individual freedom. Nonsense! In recent sessions of the Kentucky legislature, Republicans have opposed abortion rights, medical marijuana, drag shows, transgender rights and individual-directed end-of-life care. Republicans came down on the side of big intrusive government.
Consider facts and question everything! Our freedom depends on it.
