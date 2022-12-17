Last month, I wrote about the late Bill Elmer, who retired as chairman of Texas Gas Transmission Corp. in 1980.
He had told me “I’m convinced the whole answer to the world’s energy problem is hydrogen. Fusion will also play a role. It will be a primary source of electricity. If we use fusion to accelerate a thermochemical process to economically separate oxygen and hydrogen from water, we can recreate natural gas.”
But he said, “I’m not going to see it. And I’m afraid you’re not. But I think your kids will.”
Imagine my surprise this week when scientists studying fusion at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced that they had made a breakthrough with fusion.
“This is such a wonderful example of a possibility realized, a scientific milestone achieved, and a road ahead to the possibilities for clean energy,” Arati Prabhakar, the White House science adviser, told the New York Times and others.
The Times wrote, “If fusion can be deployed on a large scale, it would offer an energy source devoid of the pollution and greenhouse gases caused by the burning of fossil fuels and the dangerous long-lived radioactive waste created by current nuclear power plants, which use the splitting of uranium to produce energy.”
But don’t get your hopes up of seeing that day if you’re over 50.
Kimberly S. Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore, told a news conference that fusion isn’t the answer just yet.
She said that day is probably decades away.
“Not six decades, I don’t think,” she told the news conference. “I think not five decades, which is what we used to say. I think it’s moving into the foreground and probably, with concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant.”
So, there’s hope that some of us may live in that world.
But there are a lot of problems that need to be worked out.
If fusion works and is cheap to produce, there will be no need for coal.
And there will be less need for gas.
Those industries will see major disruptions.
But at least we have another 40 years or so to work all that out.
