The smoking ordinance saved Owensboro from something far worse than smoke exposure. City officials should have told the ultra-rich corporations that Owensboro doesn't want or need gambling establishments in our community.
Losing the revenue for the city is much better than its citizens losing their paychecks and the families that suffer from gambling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.