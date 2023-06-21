Well, it’s just like I thought, a handful of people that we elected let the casino slip thru our hands naturally.
The only thing I have to say about that is wait until election time comes around. Some of the commissioners and the mayor will hopefully be looking for new jobs. I know I’m going to vote against them. The only way we can change is to vote
