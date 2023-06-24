I was driving around our city and noticed that we have a lot of churches.
And in their own right they are all wonderful.
But sometimes I believe that some have forgotten what Jesus said.
He said to love one another.
He didn't put color in his sermon.
He said to love one another as I have loved you..
We have lots of racism, because I see it everywhere.
People are bashing on the gays and the LGBTQ community, showing hate like I have never seen before.
So when you get up and go to church, I want you to look around.
Don't see color, see people.
Racism and hate should have no place in our community.
People are people, so love one another as Christ loves you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.