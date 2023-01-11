Working Kentuckians will notice a slight bump in their first paychecks of 2023, thanks to House Bill 8 from the 2022 legislative session, which puts Kentucky on a path to gradually reduce its personal income tax.

This change took effect Jan. 1, 2023, and lawmakers are expected to consider a similar measure this year that could reduce the tax by another half percentage point by Jan. 1, 2024.

