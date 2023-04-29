In an age when it’s common for some national politicians to sow hate to build a power base, City Commissioner Larry Maglinger sowed love.
And when he died in Nashville this week at 73, the community returned to that love.
Maglinger definitely left his mark on the city.
Twice, Maglinger was the top vote-getter among the candidates for city commissioner, making him mayor pro tem.
He had a lifelong love for entertainment and was the city’s liaison with the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, looking for ways to bring tourists to town and provide entertainment for us locals.
When he was 15, Maglinger was the drummer for The Mags, a popular local rock band.
Two years later, he opened a recording studio and record company here.
On July 8, 1970, Maglinger announced plans for a rock festival at Windy Hollow Lakes that was expected to bring a lot of young tourists to town.
The festival, he said, would have 16 bands, mostly from the Louisville, Indianapolis and Evansville areas.
Unfortunately, the announcement came a few days after bad publicity stemming from the second annual Atlanta International Pop Festival, which had inadequate facilities to handle the 200,000 or so who showed up.
And Daviess Fiscal Court saw visions of “another Woodstock” and refused to grant him a permit for the festival.
After that, Maglinger moved to Nashville and worked as a recording engineer for awhile and then came back home in 1976 to start Custom Audio-Video.
He returned to entertaining in 2007, performing his Rod Stewart tribute act and classic rock show at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
Later, Maglinger performed as Stewart at Friday After 5 and other venues.
But his career — and life — were almost cut short in 2012, when Maglinger suffered a heart attack while performing in Central City.
Doctors told him he needed a heart transplant, but didn’t qualify.
Maglinger had resigned himself to that fact.
But in 2016, he was told he did qualify for a transplant and might be able to find a donor in three to six months.
Three weeks later, a match was found and Maglinger was in Nashville getting a new heart.
Three months after that, he was performing at Friday After 5 again.
And in 2018, Maglinger turned to politics, winning his first race for city commissioner.
He championed the return of hydroplane racing after 40 years and worked to make the community better.
Maglinger worked to bring people together, not pull them apart.
