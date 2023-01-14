It’s starting to look like Towne Square Mall may be a destination again.
When it opened on March 1, 1978, the mall saw an estimated 5,000 people lining up on opening day to see what was then western Kentucky’s largest mall.
In 2019, when local investors, including Matt Hayden and Jack Wells, bought the mall, Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Enterprises, which manages the mall, said he believed it could be a destination again.
“I’d love to see a mix of medical, senior activities, athletics, retail and restaurants,” he said.”But nothing is off the table.”
A little over three years have passed since then, and little has happened.
But this may be the year.
In March, Ellis Entertainment, owner of Ellis Park, leased the 62,000-square-foot former JC Penney store on the mall’s north side with plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
Then, in September, Churchill Downs bought Ellis Park and said it would continue with plans for the off-track project at the mall.
At the time, Jason Sauer, senior vice president of corporate development for Churchill Downs, said, “The opportunity to bring Churchill Downs to Owensboro is particularly significant to us. We are eager to start the work to elevate Ellis Park’s reputation as a summer destination for thoroughbred racing while delivering a premier gaming and entertainment experience to Daviess County.”
The Ellis Park project was scheduled to be completed by early this year at an estimated cost of $16.7 million.
Sauer said the timeline would be extended while Churchill Downs takes a “fresh look” at how to make it bigger and better.
The facility will still feature at least 600 “historical racing machines” — which allow people to bet on old races — a simulcast wagering center, and several food and beverage offerings, he said.
The off-track betting parlor is expected to draw people from several counties daily.
This week, Planet Fitness announced plans for a 23,000-square-foot fitness center in the former Burkes Outlet location in the JC Penney wing of the mall.
They expect 1,000 to 1,500 people a day to use the 24-hour facility.
It should open in late 2023.
The combination of Planet Fitness and the gaming facility should make the mall attractive to other businesses — if they draw the expected crowds.
So, yes, for the first time in years, Towne Square Mall may become a destination again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.