I was excited to read in the Messenger-Inquirer that a new senior center may be located in the former Towne Square Mall building. I think that would be a great location!
There's great parking, and seniors are familiar with that area of town. I think it would bring shopping and restaurants and more business to South Frederica. All of the seniors I know like this idea.
