With great interest, I read the Aug. 8 article in the Messenger-Inquirer about Daviess County Commissioner Larry Condor's proposal concerning a 30-foot tall by 34-foot wide mandolin frame sculpture being placed in the Kentucky 81 West roundabout grassy area or in Yellow Creek Park.
While I am in agreement with Commissioner Condor that we should promote Daviess County and Owensboro as the "Bluegrass Capital of the World," the roundabout is not, in my opinion, the best place for the sculpture.
I live 2.5 miles from the roundabout, and I can tell you from experience many people still do not understand how it works. Daily you have vehicles that stop completely in one of the through lanes when traffic is oncoming in the other through lane potentially causing rear-end accidents, or drivers pay no attention to the yield signs painted on the highway or the signs posted and continue onward, which is another potential accident waiting to happen.
Just imagine what type of distraction a 30-foot tall by 34-foot wide metal sculpture would cause in that small grassy area.
The idea has merit, but the location is incorrect. If the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved the construction, then they need to have their "government heads" examined, because they don’t see the daily problems in the area, and apparently, don’t have a clue concerning the traffic patterns.
A better idea would be several smaller sculptures located around the city and county in highly visible intersections.
