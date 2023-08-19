With great interest, I read the Aug. 8 article in the Messenger-Inquirer about Daviess County Commissioner Larry Condor's proposal concerning a 30-foot tall by 34-foot wide mandolin frame sculpture being placed in the Kentucky 81 West roundabout grassy area or in Yellow Creek Park.

While I am in agreement with Commissioner Condor that we should promote Daviess County and Owensboro as the "Bluegrass Capital of the World," the roundabout is not, in my opinion, the best place for the sculpture.

(0) comments

