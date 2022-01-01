We’ve turned the page on another year.
It’s 2022.
Remember that when you write checks.
For those of us born in the mid-20th century that sounds like something out of a science fiction book.
But there’s a whole generation of adults now who never lived in the 20th century.
And to them, it’s just another year.
But it’s also a blank slate laid out in front of us with hope — and fear.
Each year, we hope that the new year will be better than the last one.
Sometimes, it is.
Often, it’s not.
Maybe we’ll finally get rid of COVID this year and life will get back to the way it used to be.
Maybe a new variant will raise its head.
Maybe prices will start coming down and the economy will improve.
Maybe things will get worse.
Maybe all our friends and family will be happy and healthy this year.
Maybe there will be major problems.
Maybe there will be more love this year.
And less hate.
That part is up to each of us.
Maybe this will be the perfect year.
But that’s not likely.
Expectations are always high on New Year’s Day.
That’s why we eat the “lucky foods” — pork, black eyed peas, lentils or herring — today.
This is the day when we put all our hopes, wishes and expectations on the new year.
But each new year usually turns out to be about the same as the one that just ended.
There will be good times.
And there will be bad times.
In 2000, we started the new year with a tornado that devastated whole neighborhoods of Owensboro.
In 2008, we saw the economy crash.
In 2020, we discovered a pandemic called coronavirus that sickened and killed a lot of people and shut down the economy for weeks at a time.
Then, it started mutating and taught us the Greek alphabet — alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, zeta, eta, theta, iota, kappa, lambda, mu, nu, xi, omicron, pi, rho, sigma, tau, upsilon, phi, chi, psi, omega.
Here’s hoping we stop at omicron and don’t go all the way to omega.
Western Kentucky was devastated by tornadoes in 2021.
And there’s a danger of more in 2022.
Anyway, Happy New Year.
May it be perfect for you and your family.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
