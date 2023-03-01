I just wanted to thank our mayor and city officials for condemning the latest culture war attack on the RiverPark Center and opposing a proposed state law requiring local elections to be run as “partisan” elections.
These two actions by our elected officials show me that they are open-minded enough to avoid the maddening cry from a vocal minority in regard to freedom of thought and expression.
