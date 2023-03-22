It seems that Mike King and James Phelps have opposing views about Kevin McCarthy’s decision to release the Jan. 6 videos to Fox News.
If you want to sit through all the video evidence from that day go ahead. It won’t change the results. By releasing these videos in the manner that he did, McCarthy displayed how unethical he can be to further his and his overlord's goals. This could also possibly be an illegal act.
If he had any intention of being transparent or even-handed, he would have made these videos available to all of the other networks. Just the act of giving the information to one network is a form of editing. I would like to know what proof Mr. Phelps has about the editing of the videos for the Jan. 6 committee. No hearsay. The information can be verified.
If you question the authenticity of the videos, I suggest you get a copy of the Final Report of the Jan 6 committee hearing and read that. You can see what Republicans said about the Jan 6 happenings for yourself.
You don’t have to call McCarthy names to see that he is a very serious danger to this country.
