I believe that the youth football league of Owensboro needs some attention. It was Sunday afternoon and almost every team was playing, at different times, of course, with hundreds of parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and friends in attendance to enjoy watching their relatives play football.
It was a typical August day. But the concession stand was not open, and they weren't serving cold drinks. Why? And to top it off, the men's bathroom was out of both toilet paper and paper towels. If a sporting event is going on, there should be a way to hydrate.
