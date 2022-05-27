Info on guardian ad litems
I am writing this letter in response to the article about guardian ad litems that was in the paper Monday, May 23, 2022. I have another view I would like to share about the guardian ad litem that is not addressed in the article.
Judge Joe Castlen says that the guardian ad litem is the first one called about the case being presented. My question to him would be, do they have information that they are able to share when he calls them?
I chair the Daviess County Citizens Foster Care Review Board. We are an advocate for the welfare of the child in the judicial system. When we have our monthly meetings, the guardian ad litem is asked to participate in the meeting along with the parents of the child, the foster parents, the social workers and any other interested parties.
Our group makes recommendations to the judge concerning the welfare of the child based on the information gathered at this meeting. Guardian ad litems rarely participate. Most of the guardian ad litems we do hear from have never even met the child, let alone talked to them.
In my 20-plus years on the board, I can only think of four guardian ad litems that would attend our meetings and knew the child. I feel this information needs to be shared so readers have an accurate view of this situation.
Chuck Morgan
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.