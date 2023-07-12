President Biden just recently said, after shootings in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas left 10 dead and 38 wounded, that we must pray for these shootings to stop. No! No! No!

We have been praying far too long - all the while shootings have increased. If you have been praying, it's assumed that you are a Christian, in which case, you know that God also gives us a brain in order to reason and act.

