Daviess County seniors have been waiting a long time for a new senior center. Partnering with the YMCA was a convenient band-aid for the city, regardless of the outcome. But the process has not been transparent, resulting in more questions than answers.
Under the proposal, YMCA space increases while senior center space is reduced by a whopping 50%; how will that pan out? There have been mixed messages about whether seniors could use other Y facilities, including the pool, without purchasing a membership.
Will all the promises be in writing, or will things be very fluid after the die is cast? We have not seen any bids requested to solely refurbish the existing senior center. It is a myth that no bids were received to do so. The reason no bids came in is that the parameters for the bid were extremely complex, entailing a tear-down and building senior apartments, as well as a new senior center.
Owensboro was just named in a national publication as a top place to retire. Seniors are the fastest-growing segment of the population. Other towns have built successful showpiece senior centers to attract affluent retirees to their city and serve future seniors for decades to come.
Where is the vision? It is no secret that some officials have been steadfastly against investing in seniors, versus tourism, industry and families. We need balance. With more advocacy, commitment, and less secrecy, this community would passionately support a new senior center, with as much pride as they have for the riverfront redevelopment.
