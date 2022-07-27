Kentucky finds itself at a time of incredible economic opportunity and challenge. On the one hand, business investments are pouring into the state like never before, leading to new jobs and community revitalization. On the other hand, population growth in the Commonwealth is stagnant, and the state’s workforce participation rate remains one of the lowest in the nation.

How can we make sense of these contrasts and contradictions? More importantly, what are the most effective policies to ensure Kentucky is favorably positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and overcome these challenges?

