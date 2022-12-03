As I toured the new Daviess County Middle School during the recent open house, I was both pleased and dismayed. I was pleased because it is a beautiful, functional, well-designed building. Further, the open house was hosted by enthusiastic, friendly and knowledgeable educators.
I was dismayed when I noticed a pervasive structural issue. The polished concrete hallways exhibited a good number of cracks that ran across them. Why would a $28 million building that had just opened have so many cracked floors? That is not normal. Owensboro has big box stores with polished concrete floors with no apparent cracks.
The likely answer is the school is settling. The building site started out as a hill that took many months of excavation to flatten. Could it be that the flattened surface was not adequately compacted? Might there also be hidden cracks as the school rooms have floor coverings applied over concrete?
Accompanying this letter, I provided the Messenger-Inquirer with photos documenting the cracks. Perhaps the M-I will consider this issue consequential enough to investigate.
As a Daviess County Public Schools taxpayer, I am pleased to see my tax payments go toward educating our young people. Nonetheless, I seek accountability regarding how competently my money is spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.