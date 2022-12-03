As I toured the new Daviess County Middle School during the recent open house, I was both pleased and dismayed. I was pleased because it is a beautiful, functional, well-designed building. Further, the open house was hosted by enthusiastic, friendly and knowledgeable educators.

I was dismayed when I noticed a pervasive structural issue. The polished concrete hallways exhibited a good number of cracks that ran across them. Why would a $28 million building that had just opened have so many cracked floors? That is not normal. Owensboro has big box stores with polished concrete floors with no apparent cracks.

