I've composed a quick rebuttal to the Nov. 5 Messenger-Inquirer article where Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said they did not raise taxes. He says they just leveled the playing field.
Last time I checked, he and his court are supposed to represent the citizenry and the taxpayers of this county. Anytime the money going into the county coffers goes up as a result of their action that is raising taxes, regardless of what he is dancing around, the level playing field.
