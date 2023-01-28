When I joined the Air Force, we took tests to see which fields we were qualified to learn. One field that I qualified for and picked required a top-secret clearance.
When I passed my clearance, I worked with secret and top-secret documents and information. We were checked when we left work every day to make sure we didn't leave with anything that was classified. There was no reason for us to take anything.
