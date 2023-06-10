I want to thank Mr. Bob Glenn for his common-sense approach to the CDI and mall smoking argument. He is correct in stating that this possible location would be, as I interpreted, a joke as it would only offer historical horse racing bets. I'm not quite sure what is involved with historical horse racing, but it doesn't seem like a big deal to allow that facility versus having a higher cancerous smoking population.
If the elitists of Daviess County wanted smoking to be allowed for this facility, then why couldn't every other single business in Owensboro and Daviess County allow smoking, too?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.