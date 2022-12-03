I don't know anything about the recent lawsuit against Hillcrest Nursing Home, but I wish to say this: I spent 756 days there and I received excellent care and excellent physical, occupational and speech therapy.
With the help of those caring people, I went from virtually helpless in bed to walking out of there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.