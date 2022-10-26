On Sept. 9, the Owensboro Catholic High School family celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first win over Owensboro High School in football (13-7).
There were about 80 former players, cheerleaders and students from that era at the tailgate before the OC vs. OHS game. Names that stand out included Jones, Castlen, Murphy, Conkright, Flashpoeler, Riney, Self, Weaver, Arachikavitz, Draeger, Martin, Mattingly, Campbell, Prendergast, Itschner, Bumm, Jarboe, Hayden, Jones, Rumage, Blincoe, Hermann, Logsdon, Orth, Posey, Cosby, Flaherty, Smith, Brown, Williams and many more.
The cheerleaders won state titles in 1972 and 1973. Names that stand out include Barna, Berry, Hayden, Millay, Bressler, May and many more.
That game helped to change the trajectory of sports at OCHS forever. That game proved to everyone that we could play against our biggest rival at a championship level. It was only one ballgame. But it was more. The foundation for that victory was years in the making.
Names that stand out include Conner, VanMeter, Combest, Mischel, Medley, Rodgers, Blanford, Blan, Coomes, Bumm, Settles, Krampe, Clements, Johnson, Norcia, Edge, Hein, Calhoun, Gibson, Wilson, Cox, Embry, Ward, Martin, Wathen, Gardner, Ivey, Jones, Day and many more.
Thanks to Steve Castlen and Bill Jones for putting on this reunion. Thanks to Rick Ebelhar for leading us in the blessing. We prayed for the Catholic High family, for this time together and for the BBQ meal cooked by Old Hickory. We got to see an exciting game. OCHS drove down the field, scored a touchdown in the final minutes and defeated Owensboro (21-17).
