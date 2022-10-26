On Sept. 9, the Owensboro Catholic High School family celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first win over Owensboro High School  in football (13-7).

There were about 80 former players, cheerleaders and students from that era at the tailgate before the OC vs. OHS game. Names that stand out included Jones, Castlen, Murphy, Conkright, Flashpoeler, Riney, Self, Weaver, Arachikavitz, Draeger, Martin, Mattingly, Campbell, Prendergast, Itschner, Bumm, Jarboe, Hayden, Jones, Rumage, Blincoe, Hermann, Logsdon, Orth, Posey, Cosby, Flaherty, Smith, Brown, Williams and many more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.