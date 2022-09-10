Looks like the old soldier is headed for the Field of the Forgotten — better known as Potter’s Field.
The county has secured part of the old graveyard from the city as a final resting place for Hungarian-American artist George Julian Zolnay’s bronze ‘’Soldier’s Monument.”
It’s better known these days as simply “the confederate statue.”
The county removed the statue from its pedestal on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn this year when it became too controversial after 122 years.
And no other agency would accept it.
So, in the future, the old soldier will stand guard over the forgotten dead in Potter’s Field.
Gamblers down on their luck.
Ladies of the evening whose families refused to the end to take them back.
A couple of men who died on the gallows.
An occasional stranger whose life ended far from friends and family.
And hard-working men and women who reached the end of the line without enough money — or friends — to pay for a grave next door in historic Elmwood Cemetery.
Hundreds of them, maybe thousands, lie forgotten here in Potter’s Field.
Nobody kept records of the burials.
Nobody bothered to record who made this their final stop.
At one time, some say, there were dozens of headstones in this field.
But years ago, the city removed most of them to make the Field of the Forgotten easier to mow.
The city bought this property in February 1873 as a burial ground for paupers.
And the first year, 85 people were laid to rest in the graveyard named for the biblical field for the burial of strangers.
Hundreds more would follow.
Two Chinese immigrants — a murder victim and the man who shot him — have lain side by side in this field since about 1908.
They say there are veterans here, too.
Men who made the mistake of dying at a time when a grateful nation wouldn’t even buy them a grave.
In September 2000, the city finally recognized the forgotten souls of Potter’s Field.
They spent $2,840 to clean up the cemetery and place a monument, plaque and benches to mark the site.
I hope the old soldier finds peace there.
But I’m concerned about vandalism.
Zolnay’s work may not be politically correct these days.
But much smaller pieces still command up to $3,000 on the art market today.
If we don’t want the old soldier any more, maybe we should sell it and use the money for some racial harmony project.
