Throughout history, there have been numerous examples of political parties in power using the state apparatus to imprison their political opponents.
For example, in 2010, Yulia Tymoshenko, the former prime minister of Ukraine, was imprisoned on corruption charges, which the U.S. government labeled as a "politically motivated prosecution."
In 2015, Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López was sentenced to 13 years for allegedly inciting violence. According to a New York Times article, "prosecutors argued that Mr. López had used subliminal messages to stoke violence."
In 2018, Brazil's current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was imprisoned on corruption charges, and he served 580 days in solitary confinement before the sentence was annulled by the Brazil Supreme Court.
And just recently, in Myanmar, the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to prison for 33 years. Human rights groups, however, argue the dozen criminal cases brought against Aung Kyi were orchestrated to eliminate her politically.
Why do state actors routinely imprison their political opponents? Because the state fears any threat to its power, as Murray Rothbard explained in his book "The Anatomy of the State." In the book "The Law," Frederic Bastiat wrote, "Sometimes the law places the whole apparatus of judges, police, prisons, and gendarmes at the service of the plunderers, and treats the victim — when he defends himself — as a criminal."
And this is what we are seeing today in the United States. The entire state apparatus is working in unison to take down Donald J. Trump.
