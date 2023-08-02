I don't drive due to slight cerebral palsy and visual limitations. One Saturday in late May, I decided to go to the emergency room because of a possible health issue. In order to get there independently, privately and affordably, I walked a combined five blocks to catch an Owensboro Transit System route, ride downtown, then transfer to the route that goes to the hospital.

My treatment lasted longer than the last OTS bus run for the week, so I paid for a cab back home.

