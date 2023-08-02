I don't drive due to slight cerebral palsy and visual limitations. One Saturday in late May, I decided to go to the emergency room because of a possible health issue. In order to get there independently, privately and affordably, I walked a combined five blocks to catch an Owensboro Transit System route, ride downtown, then transfer to the route that goes to the hospital.
My treatment lasted longer than the last OTS bus run for the week, so I paid for a cab back home.
More recently, I needed to sign an authorization form at the branch of my bank nearest me located a combined 18 blocks from home. The task would only take a few minutes. To do it independently, privately and affordably, I walked to the nearest correct bus stop, waited 30 minutes for the routes to recycle, got off as close as possible to the bank, and walked as needed from there. I walked the total distance back home in two stages.
Make no mistake, OTS has long been my favorite city department. The long-time stability of its pricing is greatly appreciated. I know that OTS has adjusted to extend its route coverage.
Still, the availability of more buses at shorter intervals, and at least a full day of runs on Saturdays, are needed to make a viably independent and private life without driving possible, not problematic, here at nearly the quarter mark of the 21st century.
